Meghan Markle takes tips from ‘Bridgerton’ to expand ‘As Ever’

Meghan Markle is hoping to push her lifestyle brand to new heights this year.

The Duchess of Sussex, who started ‘As Ever’ back in 2024, wants to take her products to new markets.

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Writing for Woman and Home, royal expert Emily Andrews says Meghan has been “pushing to do more as As Ever has grown exponentially over the past 12 months.”

“One of her team told me, 'Netflix do sell merchandise [for hits] like Bridgerton or Squid Game, but it's only a side hustle to them,” Andrews revealed.

This comes as Meghan, who is preparing for her tour to Australia alongside husband, Prince Harry, has revenge on her mind.

Royal expert Richard Palmer told the Mirror: “Their [Harry and Meghan’s] Australia trip is one of, if not the, most anticipated royal events of the year. They want to prove their critics wrong, so they will be hoping it is a huge success. If it is, it will be Meghan’s revenge.”