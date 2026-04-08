Sarah Ferguson’s meeting with Andrew ignite something new & William, Charles are ‘reassessing it all’

The monarch and his heir have sprung into action and the secret meetings between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are to blame.

For those unversed, recent reports revealed it was Fergie who was the ‘mystery woman’ that Andrew had been getting moved to and from Wood Farm/ Marsh Farm, two of his current home bases. However, the Firm is not happy as a source reveals, “Charles did not authorise this.”

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The source in question spoke to Closer magazine regarding all this and claims, “he was fuming when he found out and it has triggered urgent discussions at the highest level. If this continues, it undermines everything they’ve been trying to do.”

What’s getting to Prince William in particular though is that he’s “pushed for decisive action” and by stripping Andrew of his titles, the heir “meant to show strength and it was meant to close this down.

But in Andrew’s mind, nothing has changed.” Behind closed doors, “he is under the impression that the changes made are just for public perception, but behind closed doors, it’s business as usual and he’s still insisting on being called HRH.”

And this is precisely why the family are said to be reassessing everything now. “Not just Andrew, but the wider handling of the situation. Because right now, it feels like the problem hasn’t gone away,” the insider added separately before concluding with the following words, “this is about protecting the institution and ensuring there are no more secrets and lies.”