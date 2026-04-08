Meghan Markle just filed Australian trademarks, here’s what it means

Meghan Markle has finally made some big strides towards the future of her brand and an expert believes this will be a big catalyst that answers the most burning questions to date.

This expert in question is Ms Kayley Cornelius, and while speaking about the PR implications she noted how many questions stand answered, to Page Six.

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In her eyes, “Meghan Markle filing a trademark for her As Ever lifestyle brand in Australia feels like a very deliberate move, but it also points to a bigger picture when it comes to how the brand is currently performing in the US.” A picture that warns the brand may not be “delivering the level of success”

And if that’s the case then she made sure to note how different both circumstances are because they mean, “in that context, branching out into a new market starts to feel less like a choice and more like a necessity to avoid the brand stagnating.”

However, the move may well prove to be smart because Australia “is a market where they are already well known, but perhaps not as heavily scrutinized.” So “launching or introducing the brand in Australia alongside that kind of high-profile exposure is a smart way to generate interest and momentum.”

In her eyes, “it is not just about cracking a new market, it is also about creating an opportunity to bring in new revenue streams and potentially attract further investment at a time when that may be needed. In that sense, this expansion feels very much like a make-or-break moment.”

Will Meghan Markle Expand As Ever?

A representative of the Duchess put those thoughts to bed in a statement to Us Weekly and according to their claim, “no decisions have been made about when or where international expansion might take place.”

They also urged the public to “watch this space” as developments are in progress, regardless of the direction.

What Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Going to Do In Australia?

For those unversed, Meghan recently filed for trademarks ahead of her visit to the Down Under, for her Australian wellness retreat at the InterContinental Coogee Beach that costs a whopping $2,699 per person for the standard package and and $3,199 per person for the full VIP experience.

While Meghan’s retreat is being organised by Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and her manager Gemma O’Neill, Prince Harry on the other hand will speak at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit in Melbourne, with a couple of days difference in between.