Insider drops Carole’s current desperation for Kate Middleton: ‘I will do anything to protect my child’

Kate Middleton’s battle against cancer has been heavily publicized across the media ever since her first video announcement came out, and months after her own mother stepped up to do school runs and help Prince William, insiders have finally started exposing just how she felt.

The source that revealed the inner workings of a mother’s mind spoke to Woman’s Day and their chat focused heavily on the Windsor’s, and their kids n, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

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According to their findings the Firm owes Kate’s mother “a huge debt of gratitude,” but where she’s concerned, “of course she would say, ‘It’s just what a mother does for their child’,” in their eyes.

That’s not all, her direct support to William has also come to light because, “it wasn’t just helping out her daughter.” The fact of the matter is that William was juggling two things, caring for his wife and his children as well as getting on with work, and “Carole played a huge part in enabling him to do that,” the source added.

The same insider also took a trip down memory lane, to the first image the world saw of Kate while she sat in the passanger side of her mother’s car having just dropped the prince’s and princess off to school.

The source describes Carole’s facial features from that day as “steely” with a gaze that marked her a “force to be recokend with.” To them, “it was a look that said, ‘I will do anything to protect my child’.” So seeing that “you’d definitely keep your distance.”

How did Carole Middleton React Behind-The-Scenes To Kate’s Cancer?

Royal expert Jennie Bond revealed this, in a separate chat according to the same outlet.

According to her, “[Carole] was carrying a huge burden of worry over her beloved daughter battling cancer. But she knew she had to stay strong for the family, comfort Catherine, support William and reassure the children. She was also a practical help, keeping the household running smoothly.” To date “she’s been a tower of strength for William and Catherine.”

What also helped according to some is that “Catherine and her mum have always been very close,” Ms Bond even doubled down saying, “I think they have a deep friendship, along with their normal love for one another.”

As for those unaware of what happened following the cancer admission that the princess released via an Instagram video in 2024. It started with news that she’s undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery” but following that cancer was found and she started preventative chemo-therapy that the public didn’t know about until March of that same year.

Shortly after in June was the first public outing the princess took part in, and her event of choice was the Trooping the Colour. During this engagement she was photographed atop the balcony.

Months went by after that without many official updates and sometime in September a video came out, that many describe as ‘cinematic’ where she announced her remission, and since then, slowly but surely the public has seen more and more of the princess of wales.