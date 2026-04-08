Royals

Kate Middleton was ‘spooked’ during early romance with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Princess William struggled with media during the early years of their relationship

By Eleen Bukhari
Published April 08, 2026

Kate Middleton was seemingly disturbed by the ample media attention she got doing the initial days of her romance with Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who eventually tied the knot in 2011, felt their relationship would be jeopardised by extreme involvement from the media.

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Writing in his book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers shared: “Having grown up under the media glare his entire life, William was clearly aware of what lay on the horizon. For Catherine, however, it was entirely new territory."

Myers continued: "William had done his best to inform her about how the media operated, but now she was the subject of their pursuit things felt incredibly different."

Myers continued: "She was spooked by the attention." They continued, "No matter how much you're told about what can happen, you literally can't have any idea about it until you're on the other side, and now she was very much on the other side."

"William and Catherine found themselves at the centre of a media storm," Myers explained.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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