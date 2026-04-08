Sarah Ferguson is ‘angry’ and feels ‘betrayed’ by Royals
Sarah Ferguson feels she was not looked after by the Royals over Epstein files
Sarah Ferguson feels incredibly hurt by the Royal Family.
The ex Duchess of York, who has been booted out of the Royal Lodge over her friendship with convicted sex financier, Jeffrey Epstein, feels she was not taken care of by King Charles.
An insider reveals: "Sarah feels incredibly betrayed... Fergie’s very bitter, she’s angry and feels wronged by everyone in the family."
The source tells Heat World: "What people don’t see is just how low she’s sunk. Every time she opens a paper or goes online, it’s another reminder that she’s completely on the outside and there’s no real way back, and she’s really struggling to come to terms with that.
"Instead of dealing with it, she’s numbing it — and that’s only making everything worse. It fuels a cycle where she starts ranting and then feels even more isolated the next day,” they noted.
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