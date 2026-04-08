Kate Middleton ‘bookish’ personality led to childhood ‘bullying’

Kate Middleton had a hard time adjusting with her school peers as a child, it is revealed.

The Princess of Wales, who is set to become the next Queen of England, was bullied during her early years by her classmates.

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Writing in his biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers said: "[P]upils who studied alongside her at the time have revealed that while many of the young girls at Downe House were subject to typically teenage taunts about their appearance or conscientious attitude to school work, Catherine's experience was sadly marred by groups of young girls who had already formed a bond, having attended the school from age 11 (Catherine did not join until she was 13)."

He added: "Catherine's initial exuberance at joining one of the top schools in the country was quickly extinguished by feelings of being an outsider."

"Looking back on it, it definitely was bullying." The classmate continued, "She was very quiet and bookish, and girls had already made their friendship groups, so it was harder for her to settle in."