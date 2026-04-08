Meghan Markle is urged to skip hopes of ‘revenge’ on Royals

Meghan Markle is focused on getting back at the Royal Family with a magnificent comeback.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is preparing for her tour to Australia alongside husband, Prince Harry, has revenge on her mind.

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Royal expert Richard Palmer told the Mirror: “Their [Harry and Meghan’s] Australia trip is one of, if not the, most anticipated royal events of the year. They want to prove their critics wrong, so they will be hoping it is a huge success. If it is, it will be Meghan’s revenge.”

This comes as Meghan Markle is reminded to visit the UK with no ulterior motives

Meghan Markle is warned against using the Royal Family for PR purposes.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is planning a trip to the UK with husband, Prince Harry, is told to jump at a chance of a Royal reunion.

Royal expert Richard Palmer reveals: “I can see one potential problem there, which is if Meghan is launching As Ever in the UK during a visit here.”

He tells the Mirror: “The King won’t want to be the backdrop or to be seen to be endorsing a commercial launch like that, so it will be important to consider the timing.

“But when they came over for Trooping the Colour during the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a senior source close to Charles stressed how wonderful it had been for him to see his grandchildren. I think he’s genuinely missing out there and regretting missing out.”