Royal author makes bombshell claims against Beatrice, Eugenie: 'Not innocent'

A royal author has made bombshell claims about former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to a new report, author Andrew Lownie has claimed that the sisters were more involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal than previously suggested.

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Lownie said the girls visited Epstein in Florida in 2009 when they were 19 and 20, meaning they were old enough to understand the situation.

Speaking to The Times, Lownie said the princesses are not just “innocents caught up in the shellfire” and pointed out that they have benefited from their father’s royal status.

"There’s a big campaign to say they are innocents caught up in the shellfire, but they’re not,” the author said.

He added, "They’re deeply involved. They weren’t five-year-old girls when they were taken to see Epstein. They were grown-ups."

"It's easy to be critical of that decision now that Epstein's crimes are front and centre, but if no-one was raising any flags for them at the time you can see how they would just have gone on the trip their mother organised."