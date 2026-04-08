Sarah Ferguson contacting friends from ‘hiding’: Deeply depressed

Sarah Ferguson lives in fear days after she was exiled from the Royal Lodge.

The former Duchess of York, who was asked to vacate the Royal Lodge earlier this year, is hiding to avoid scrutiny.

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A source tells Mirror: "She feels it would be unbearable and does not want to be put in a position under oath where she would be asked not only about Epstein but also about Andrew," the pal told us.

"It has not been a difficult decision despite how deeply entrenched in America she once was."

"She notifies friends of her last location only once she has safely moved on to the next. She wants to avoid being photographed," one source said.

Another insider added: "She feels deeply depressed and that the world is out to get her. She is very, very down. Some people, including Sarah herself, are worried for her mental health.

"[But] what she doesn't appear to feel is remorse for what has happened. She just wants this to all go away and allow her to get on with her life. Her head is in the sand,” they noted.