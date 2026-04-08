Kate Middleton finally sees Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for ‘what he really is’: Insider

Kate Middleton is one of the few royals who is downright fuming now that its been leaked that Sarah Fergusons’ being whisked and smuggled to and from Wood Farm to see Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor who is now rarely photographed.

However, the reasons behind the Princess’ fear don’t jut stop at the leak, instead “there is real concern about what’s been going on behind the scenes,” which a well placed source has explained.

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While talking to Closer magazine they added, “Kate is taking an especially firm stance. The presence of Andrew and Sarah, even quietly, represents a risk. Every time they’re still in the frame, even behind the scenes, it prevents the family from fully moving on.”

To Kate what’s most important is the future, both of her husband’s as well as her sons’ who will inherit the crown from Prince William when the time comes. Because, the media has been divided ever since news of Andrew’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein became known.

Some say the ex-Duke should also be removed from the line of Succession while others are calling for the King’s abdication so the Firm can ‘start fresh’, given Prince William was nowhere near the decision making seat when the issue first erupted, i.e. during the reign of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The same extends towards Sarah Ferguson as well because she's also facing a crisis in regards to her future home as seperate insiders reveal she is couch surfing across homes of those who remained in her orbit after her connection to Jeffrey Epstein got exposed.

In present day she’s faced the loss of her titles that happened after her ex-husband lost the right to his dukedom, the loss of her residence which she has shared despite her divorce for over 30 years, and also the fall out of the majority of her friend circle.

But it did not end there because Andrew’ arrest brought the public’s fury over not just her but their daughters too, and before all this was the Epstein Files that exposed how close a bond she had with a child sex offender.