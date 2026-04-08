Sarah Ferguson made Prince William ‘furious’ with obnoxious comment

Sarah Ferguson ticked off Prince William with her statement on Queen Elizabeth II.

Fergie, who adopted Queen’s corgis after her death in 2022, revealed Her Majesty communicates with her through the dogs.

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Speaking at the Creative Woman Platform Forum, Sarah, 66, said: "I have her dogs...so every morning they come in and go 'woof woof' and I'm sure it's her talking to me."

Royal expert Emily Andrews wrote in the publication: "Prince William was then apparently 'furious' that she used this anecdote."

Speaking to journalist Rob Shuter, one source reveals that William is adamant on clearing the Royal name after Fergie’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

They said: "William is not afraid to make hard calls. And right now, that's exactly what the Royal Family needs. Charles leads with his heart. William leads with strategy.

"The monarchy is under more pressure than ever. You need someone who can make tough, unpopular decisions. He understands the stakes. This isn't just family — it's a business."