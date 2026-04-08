Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘recoverable’ despite Netflix As Ever setback

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand is unlikely to suffer long-term damage despite reports that Netflix has stepped back from the Duchess’ lifestyle venture As Ever.

According to a PR expert, it could generate headlines but does not necessarily signal a major setback for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Advertisement

Speaking with The Express, PR consultant Olivia Bell said that partnerships in the entertainment and streaming industry are often fluid and things like this tend to attract more attention when a high-profile partner is involved.

“The Netflix decision will inevitably generate headlines, but it doesn’t automatically signal long-term damage to the Sussex brand.

“Partnerships in this space are often fluid, particularly when expectations on both sides are high. The bigger question now is what comes next.”

She went on to note that "there’s still a sense that Meghan and Harry are shaping what their post-royal identity looks like, and when projects don’t land as strongly as expected, it can create the impression of starting again.

"In reality, there are often multiple opportunities developing behind the scenes, but a high-profile partner like Netflix naturally draws more attention when things shift.”

“From a PR standpoint, this is recoverable," the expert said, adding that "Meghan has been moving into the lifestyle and wellness space for some time, so the focus now is on proving that As Ever can stand on its own.

“The reality is that Meghan will always generate media attention, and while that brings scrutiny, it also brings opportunity.

"Moments like this can look like setbacks publicly, but they’re often part of a wider business journey. There are likely other avenues already being explored, even if they’re not yet visible.”