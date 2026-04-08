Why Kate Middleton makes ‘big difference’ in the Royal Family

Kate Middleton is one of the most prominent members of the Royal Family, a former member of the staff reveals.

Speaking on behalf of CasinoHawks, ex butler Grant Harrold admits The Princess of Wales is adored by the Royal Family.

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After her year struggling with cancer, Harold says that “people have missed seeing her at key events in recent years,” stressing that Kate is “such a much-loved member of the family.”

Harrold continues: “It’s great to see her at the forefront of the Royal Family this weekend, which is where she should be.”

“From the outside, she’s this global icon who everyone loves and admires,” Harrold says. “But she’s also key inside the family as well. She’s like the superglue. She’s very good at keeping everyone talking and keeping everyone together.”

“She also offers a really strong and solid support to her in-laws, especially the King,” Harrold says. “They are very close and enjoy spending time together. Having her there will also take a lot of pressure off William, he likes it when they are together and you can tell he’s more confident with his wife by his side. It makes a big, big difference to the family when Kate is there.”