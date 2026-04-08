Will Meghan Markle attend the Met Gala this year? PR expert weighs in
Meghan Markle has never before attended the event that is slated for May 4th but could it happen now?
Meghan Markle is likely floating through a number of emotions at the moment, and its come amid reports that the invites for this year’s Met Gala are out but seems not to include Meghan Markle.
Even though Meghan has not seen an invite to the event, both before and after meeting Prince Harry, its said, this year poses a potential ‘personal’ sting, according to a report by NewsNation.
For those unversed, this year the co-chairs, include Beyoncé, and even some of Meghan’s close friend, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman.
Even PR expert Kayley Cornelius spoke to The Sun recently and admitted that Beyoncé’s presence promises to turn this year into a ‘hot ticket’ for everyone in the industry because she believes, “Beyoncé stepping back in as co-chair for the first time in a decade is set to completely shift the energy of the night.”
Before concluding she even said, “expect to see a wave of A-listers returning to the carpet, particularly those within her inner circle.”
In terms of Meghan’s Hollywood ambitions they have remained mainly focused via her luxury lifestyle brand As Ever but one fashion event she did spark a lot of chatter at Paris Fashion Week.
Other efforts she makes include dipping into ‘old Hollywood’ silhouettes for all these appearances and choosing custom pieces from designers that stand with her values.
Similarly her appearances at Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala and the Sundance Film Festival, were attended solo.
Some insiders have even come forward to RadarOnline with proper warnings about her motivation because there is a high chance she wants to try and ‘steal’ the spotlight from the Windsor’s.
They say, “everyone knows Meghan knew precisely what she was signaling. Featuring Mackesy's book looks like a deliberate reference to Catherine's carol service. It comes across as another quiet jab – another carefully placed dig.”
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