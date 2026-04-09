Shamed Andrew new home at Sandringham has distinctive ‘smell,’ says expert
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s new abode at Wood Farm has recieved scrutiny from expert
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s new home has a smell that takes visitors aback.
The ex Duke of York, who has been give Wood Farm at Sandringham after exiting Windsor, is temporarily living in the accommodation.
Speaking about her experience at the Sandringham property, writer Julia Banim says: “I visited the Sandringham Estate shortly after Andrew's shock move and was taken aback by this relatively humble abode. While a dream house to the vast majority of us, complete with outbuildings, this isn't the sort of property that stops you in your tracks. It's large, but not imposing, and certainly not the sort of residence you'd expect for a man born at Buckingham Palace.”
She writes for Mirror: “From our vantage point on the ordinary, puddle-streaked country lane, there was little in the way of privacy - the windows to the front rooms a little more than a stone's throw away. The garden has a neglected, sleepy look, and the smell of wet mud took me aback.”
“It looks like the pleasant, red brick home of a well-to-do middle-class businessman, not the favourite son of Britain's longest serving monarch.
This comes as a source told Mirror: "Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal. He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm. It’s got to be sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm."
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