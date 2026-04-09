Queen Camilla has a hidden ‘social character’ inside her, says former star
Queen Camilla likes to host her friends and family due to her sociable nature
Queen Camilla is dubbed a more social person than husband, King Charles.
Her Majesty, who likes to enjoy time with her friends behind the scenes, hosts a lot of people at Birkhall or Ray Mill House
Former royal gardener Jack Stooks notes: “I think Camilla is quite social.”
Stooks revealed to Smooth Spins:“She's got a lot of her friends and her family that she likes to see and spends a lot of time with her sister.”
“She's quite a social character in that sense,” the expert notes.
“Whenever you see her at events, she's very sociable with the people she's with.”
The expert then adds that King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoy each other’s company the most.
“They're very comfortable in each other's company, and they sort of seem to fit so perfectly together,” Stooks shared. “He obviously dotes on her, and she dotes on him.”
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