Sarah Ferguson 'sobbing' as Andrew relationship quietly drift apart after fall from grace

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly struggling emotionally as her once close bond with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor quietly drifts apart.

Following their fall from grace due to past ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a source said the former Duchess of York is “sobbing” as distance from Andrew grows.

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The former couple, who had remained unusually close even after their divorce, have seen their dynamic shift amid renewed attention on Epstein scandal.

Speaking with Daily Mail, a source close to them said, “She and Andrew are on speaking terms but not talking that much.

“It is almost as if they have run away from each other. She is bobbing around with friends,” the insider added.

In an interview with The Times in 2024, Fergie shared insights into her relationship with the “disgraced” ex-royal.

“I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew. I would do it all over again, 100%,” she said. “He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind.

“Our wedding was the best day of my life. But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today.

“I won’t let him down. He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce.

“We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion.”