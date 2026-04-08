Prince William warned royal family about Andrew years ago

Prince William saw the warning signs about his “disgraced” uncle Andrew long before his public downfall, a new report has claimed.

A royal expert said the Prince of Wales strongly disapproved of the former Duke of York’s behavior and attitude years before he lost royal titles and the Royal Lodge over Jeffrey Epstein tites.

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According to royal editor Russell Myers, William viewed Andrew as entitled and disrespectful toward staff.

They said his behaviour clashed sharply with William’s is own and Kate Middleton’s approach to creating a respectful and positive working environment.

"It was very clear to me, made by several people I’d spoken to for the book, how William thought his uncle was always a bit of an ignoramus," said Myers, per Fox Digital.

He added, "He had a real issue with the way that Andrew treated his staff. He didn’t like his attitude of entitlement and privilege. This is very alien to both William and Catherine."

"They are very centered on producing really sound and enjoyable working environments for the people who are employed by them. They’re very respectful of the people that they work with."

The expert further shared that William’s stance on Andrew gotten stronger following Andrew’s bombshell interview to the BBC in 2019.

"After that disastrous 2019 interview Andrew gave to the BBC’s ‘Newsnight,’ in which he failed to apologize for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, … William had the foresight to say, ‘This man must not have any place within the institution, any place within the family,” he said.

“He must be banished because he got himself into this mess, and he must be banished before the rot sets in.’ That’s what he told the late queen and his father at the time.”

"... [Andrew] failed to apologize for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. He failed to acknowledge the real impact on Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and really gave a very bad account of himself. ... I think it was six years later before King Charles finally took that action of stripping his title, stripping his honors and exiling him from public life."

"I think if William had had his way, then certainly the royal family would've been able to be on the front foot many years ago," Myers added.