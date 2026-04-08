'Disgraced' Andrew drags his feet as King Charles loses patience

Former Prince Andrew seemingly has not learnt his lesson as reports claim he is continuing to delay moving out of his temporary home Wood Farm.

Following his eviction from Royal Lodge, the former Duke of York was moved to Wood Farm but despite growing pressure from King Charles, he is now refusing to leave it.

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As per reports, the “disgraced” ex-royal is insisting that his new residence, Marsh Farm, be fully renovated to meet his personal standards before he agrees to move.

This has left the monarch, who wants to use Wood Farm for official guests, frustrated, per Fox Digital.

Speaking on it, royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner said, "There is some dismay from King Charles that Andrew refuses to move to Marsh Farm, his final destination, until all the extensive renovations have been completed to his satisfaction.”

He added, "The king likes to use Wood Farm, where Andrew is currently staying, as a home for guests visiting Sandringham.

"Prince Edward has been tasked with spending more time with his brother Andrew in an attempt to persuade him to move into Marsh Farm, as renovations are well ahead.

“But Andrew, who many see as the epitome of pomposity, refuses until it meets his personal royal standards."

He further added, "There is a veiled threat from Charles. If Andrew does not move out of Wood Farm soon, he will turf his erstwhile brother and put him in a caravan."