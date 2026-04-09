Sarah Ferguson tipped to sell her ‘handbags’ amid money crisis

Sarah Ferguson is considering alternative financial options after Royal exile.

The ex Duchess of York, who is constantly on the go after vacating the Royal Lodge, is telling her friends that she is broke.

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A source told the Daily Mail: "She has been asking, 'How am I going to get through this?' She complains a lot about being broke – although I don't know if that is broke in the sense that you or I would understand it. Her friends have been joking that they wouldn't be surprised to find her selling her old handbags on Vinted."

This comes as a source close to Fergie has revealed that she is disappointed in the Royal Family for leaving her alone.

The insider told Heat World: "What people don't see is just how low she's sunk. Every time she opens a paper or goes online, it's another reminder that she's completely on the outside and there's no real way back, and she's really struggling to come to terms with that.

"Instead of dealing with it, she's numbing it — and that's only making everything worse. It fuels a cycle where she starts ranting and then feels even more isolated the next day."