Meghan Markle plans fashion project linked to Princess Diana: Report
The Duchess of Sussex has been 'channeling Princess Diana through her clothes'
Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to launch a clothing range inspired by Princess Diana's style.
As per a report by Radaronline.com, the Duchess of Sussex is developing a new venture to convert her husband, Prince Harry's late mother's aesthetic into a modern clothing range.
Since becoming a part of the royal family, Meghan has kept a formal and polished look.
An insider in the fashion industry claimed, "Meghan has been channeling Princess Diana through her clothes, including a white shirt, denim and belt combination that has become almost symbolic of her ties to the late princess.
"It is a simple look, but it carries that same sense of confidence and approachability that Diana projected so naturally."
And this look is said to be a key part of her apparent clothing line.
Another source said, "Meghan understands how powerful Diana's image still is, and how it is instantly recognizable, but also accessible, which makes it commercially viable."
Both Meghan and Kate Middleton were seen adopting a similar look as Princess Diana, especially the late royal's white shirt with denim jeans statement style.
A third tattler shared, "Both Meghan and Kate have used that look at key moments, and still sport it. It is hard to ignore the connection to Diana. It feels deliberate in the sense that they understand what Diana represented, not just as a royal but as a cultural figure.
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