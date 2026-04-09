King Charles has massive fear of THIS animal, reveals expert

King Charles seemingly has an intense dislike for a certain pet animal.

His Majesty, who is a dog lover and owns two dogs with wife, Queen Camilla, does not like feline pets.

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"Princess Margaret gave him a kitten as a present when he was a child and he disliked it on sight,” royal author Brian Hoey wrote in his book Pets By Royal Appointment. “Since then, he has developed an aversion to everything feline and says he cannot even stand having one in the same room.”

It is added that King Charles “can detect whether one lives in a house, even if it's absent at the time.”

This comes as King Charles plans a trip to America in the ongoing month.

Speaking about Trump’s high praise for King Charles, expert Jennie bond tells Mirror: "This is part of the normal formal wording of a State Visit, however it does pertinently underline the fact that the King is doing the Government's bidding.

"The Prime Minister has decided to deploy the soft power of the monarchy in the increasingly strained relations between the UK and the United States."