Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s demands from Netflix reach a fever pitch: Insider exposes it all

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are going crazy trying to plug the leak that exposed how bad their new contract with Netflix really is, and information about that has been shared by a well placed source that just sat down with Closer.

According to their findings, the couple is hell bent on the company doing an “internal investigation” into who’s been leaking things about them to the press.

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According to the insider, the couple have made their demands clear and they say they want “names and they want to see real consequences handed down for what they say was a targeted attack on them.”

“It’s incredibly uncomfortable for everyone to be forced to work with them after all that’s gone on,” the source also added while flipping the script and admitted, “there have been so many complaints about how difficult they are to work with and yet here they are, back again.”

According to the current reports, resentment has also started to fester within Netflix because it does appear like they’re ‘getting away’ with something, some believe has been “questionable behaviour.”

While they did make clear the sentiment is not shared unanimously, “there are still a number of key executives that believe they are an asset and they’re always quick to point to all the publicity they’ve brought in for Netflix as a whole.”

“But further down the ladder, especially among the teams who’ve had to deal with them directly, there’s a lot less patience,” they also added before signing off.

What Has Happened Since Megxit?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life since Megxit has changed drastically. What started with them rushing to Vancouver Island, Canada, ended with them finding a forever home in to Santa Barbara, California.

While the couple moved around in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, before that, their last leg of royal work included attending the Endeavour Fund Awards and the Commonwealth Day Service held at Westminster Abbey.

Since their move though they've sat through numerous interviews, both solo and as a team, for publications and outlets like 60 Minutes, CBS, BBC, even for their docuseries, Harry & Meghan.