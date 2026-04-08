Beatrice's husband Edo receives shocking news; Details inside

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice's husband, will not inherit his family's historic Italian estate, said a relative who jointly owns the property.

The news comes amid an ongoing crisis within the York family over Andrew Mountbatten-Winsor and Sarah Ferguson's links with Jeffrey Epstein.

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Edo's father-in-law, Andrew, lost his royal titles and was expelled from his Windsor house over his ties to the former US sex offender late last year. He was also arrested earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Citing Dario Mapelli Mozzi, 75, a cousin of Edoardo's father Alessandro, a report said that the royal's hopes of claiming the Lombardy palazzo are non-existent.

He explained: "It would be impossible for Edo or his sister to inherit the villa, they have no share in it and there are other more legitimate heirs.

"I know who Edo is but I've never met him."

An attempt to find a buyer two years ago at a price of £3million collapsed due to reported disagreements within the family. A subsequent plan to convert the building into a care facility was also thought to have come to nothing.

A property specialist from Bergamo, who was involved in the sales effort, said, "It's a beautiful building and some of the frescoes are wonderful but the place needs a lot of work - the plaster is falling away and the roof also needs a lot of attention."

Citing a report in the Mail, GB News reported that The property expert noted they had read about a family member who married into the British Royal Family and works as a property developer, suggesting Edoardo could purchase and restore the villa to its former glory.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice are making headlines regarding their married life amid intense scrutiny over Andrew and Sarah's fall from grace.



