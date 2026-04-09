Queen Elizabeth II had special wish for great grand kids before death

Queen Elizabeth II had one last wish for her grandkids ahead of her death.

Her Majesty, who passed away in 2022, wanted to be with all her 12 great grandchildren before her death.

Advertisement

Speaking about her desire, author Robert Hardman says: “The Queen wanted all the great-grandchildren to come up to Balmoral at some point over that summer, even if the Sussexes might not be able to make it.”

“She wanted to make sure that they all had a really happy memory of her,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Royal expert Grant Harold says: “She'd make sure that every summer they were there, and it was part of the annual break and there were lots of different activities and things going on.”

He added: “There were numerous visits, like Highland Games and the Ghillies balls. It was a real fun time for them to be up there and it went on for certainly for two months—but a bit longer for The King.”