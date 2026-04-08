Natasha Archer, Prince William and Kate's aide, spills on working with royals

Natasha Archer, the former senior private executive assistant to Prince William and Kate Middleton has discussed her experience working with the royal couple.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the former aide to the Prince and Princess of Wales detailed how she offered her "unwavering support" to the future king and queen during tough periods.

Advertisement

"I've made incredible friendships there and I look back on my memories totally fondly and I just feel really grateful to have had that opportunity," she said.

Archer played a central role during Catherine's cancer treatment and subsequent chemotherapy.

"I learnt so much from the people I was working for. It’s planning, it's being ready, it’s offering an unwavering level of support to who you are working with.

"And my work has definitely evolved now, but my standards remain the same."

She described working with the Wales family as "an extraordinary privilege" that she holds "so close to my heart."