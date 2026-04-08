What does TACO Trump mean?
US President Donald Trump is being trolled by his political opponents after ceasefire announcement
Critics and social media users are mocking US President Donald Trump with the phrase "TACO Tuesday" after he agreed to a ceasefire with Iran.
"TACO Trump" is a acronym and nickname for the president that stands for "Trump Always Chickens Out."
The term was coined last year by columnist Robert Armstrong. It originally described Trump's pattern during his tariff policies. According to him Trump announces aggressive threats or high tariffs, causing markets to drop sharply, then later pause, reduce, delay, or negotiate them away, allowing stocks to rebound.
Trump has previously dismissed the label as a misrepresentation of his negotiating approach. White House officials described the move as a strategic step toward a lasting agreement rather than a retreat.
The United States, Israel and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, reached with Pakistani mediation, and US and Iranian officials are expected to hold talks on Friday to discuss a long-term settlement.
The ceasefire agreement came just a few hours after Trump threatened to wipe out Iranian civilization in a Truth Social post.
While Tehran and Washington have agreed to talks, Iran's 10-point proposals - which U.S. President Donald Trump said offered a "workable basis" for negotiations - show little overlap with a 15-point plan Washington previously put forward, suggesting there will be major gaps to bridge.
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