Meghan Markle makes tough choice to make Royals happy

Meghan Markle has quashed plans for a potential memoir to keep up with the Royal protocols.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently focusing on her lifestyle brand and is refraining from all things controversial.

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A source said: "Meghan and Harry are cautious about everything they do and say to uphold the standards of the monarchy. Those [memoirs] are the types of projects they don’t want to do."

"They do the best they can not to upset the royals. Everyone who goes into business with them knows there are constraints, but it hurts the project's creativity. They are adamant about having creative control and final edit… and what they can’t say limits things," the source told OK! Magazine.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.