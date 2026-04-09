Andrew ends housing delay after Easter tensions with Prince Edward

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has now reportedly moved into his long-term Norfolk residence after King Charles multiple warnings.

According to reports, Prince Edward spoke to the former Duke of York privately about vacating Wood Farm, where Andrew had been staying while nearby Marsh Farm was being prepared.

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An insider previously revealed that Andrew staying at Wood Farm created issues for Edward and Duchess Sophie’s holiday plans.

It forced them to stay in alternative accommodation instead of their usual residence, the source added.

"Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal,” the insider said at the time.

They added, “He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm. It’s got to be sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm."

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and honours and was asked to vacate the Royal Lodge following renewed scrutiny over his past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This comes after it was revealed that Andrew keeps calling King Charles on a regular basis after being evicted from the Royal Lodge.

The monarch is said to be forced into managing contact with the former Duke of York behind the scenes.

"Every time Andrew makes contact, it pulls Charles right back into a situation he's been trying very hard to distance himself from,” they said.

The source added, “It's not something he can simply ignore or shut down, even if that's what he would prefer, because there's an ongoing need to manage Andrew and keep a lid on any potential fallout.

"This is a highly delicate balancing act. Charles knows that cutting Andrew off entirely could escalate things, so he's trying to contain the situation rather than inflame it.”