Meghan Markle ‘hidden strategy’ over showing Archie, Lilibet’s faces laid bare

Meghan Markle’s hidden strategy behind not showing her children’s faces in public posts has been laid bare following her latest Easter videos.

The Duchess of Sussex recently shared clips on Instagram showing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet celebrating Easter but their faces were not visible.

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Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive podcast, royal reporter Charles Rae suggested Meghan may want to feature her children as part of her public image and brand.

However, he added that Prince Harry’s wife is seemingly avoiding criticism for openly using them for publicity.

"It's a pity we hadn't seen their faces... I get the feeling Meghan wants to use her children to help promote her business and brand, but doesn't want to give you a good look at the kids because then she'd be maybe criticised for using the children in that fashion.... It's a matter for her,” he said.

The expert added, "We will eventually get to see the faces of these two children. But will it matter? I don't think so."

This comes after Meghan and Harry were accused of having double standards over their focus on privacy while also sharing videos and images of their kids’ online.

During a discussion with TalkTV host Mark Dolan, royal biographer Duncan Larkham criticised Harry and Meghan for publicly lecturing on privacy and social media’s impact on children while using their own family for publicity.

“It’s like trying to fit a triangle into a square peg. Most definitely. And it's ironic because the couple has been very public in their concerns about the impact of social media on children and young people.”

He continued, "And yet Archie and Lily are a regular feature of Megan's Instagram feed. Yeah. I mean, I think she’s careful not to show their faces very often.

"We saw images of them running on an Easter egg hunt where you only saw the backs of them. But even so, does that make a lot of difference? I'm not sure it does."