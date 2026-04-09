Andrew's ex Sarah Ferguson ‘complains about being broke’ after Royal Lodge exit

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been complaining about money troubles as she continues to stay out of the public eye.

The former Duchess of York is said to be quietly moving between the homes of wealthy friends in places such as Dubai, Switzerland and Ireland.

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Speaking with Daily Mail, a source said that Ferguson is worried about how she will get through her current situation amid intense scrutiny around her.

Fergie and her ex-husband were stripped of their Royal titles and honours and were also asked to leave the Royal Lodge due to their past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, the source said that she complains about being broke even though her friends are unsure how serious her financial problems actually are.

"She has been asking, 'How am I going to get through this?' She complains a lot about being broke – although I don't know if that is broke in the sense that you or I would understand it,” the insider said.

They added, “Her friends have been joking that they wouldn't be surprised to find her selling her old handbags on Vinted."