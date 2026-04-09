Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward delight Andrew with major move

Andrew has been ignored by everyone since he left Royal Lodge, including his daughters and ex-wife who have stayed away.

Duchess Sophie and her husband Prince Edward had a dinner with disgraced Andrew on Easter, apparently delighting the former Duke of York, it has been claimed.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Sophie and Andrew paid a private Easter weekend visit to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at his Wood Farm in Sandringham Estate amid growing concerns over the former Duke of York’s mental wellbeing.

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The report claims, "Edward and Sophie had dinner with Andrew one night over the weekend and they talked things through. It’s true to say they both feel sorry for Andrew and how far he has fallen and they are worried about his fragile state of mind.”

The insider tells the outlet, “They do feel for him, but of course that doesn’t excuse his behaviour."

The royal couple usually stay at Wood Farm when visiting Sandringham, but this Easter they were unable to do so while Andrew was still residing there.

The close confidant continued: "It’s a difficult balancing act supporting him while not condoning what he has got involved with."

Following the private meeting, on Tuesday, April 7, Andrew appeared to have finally moved from Wood Farm to Marsh Farm.

Earlier, there were reports Edward has become the first royal to visit his disgraced brother Andrew at Wood Farm, in Norfolk where he has been kept isolated since he was evicted from the Royal Lodge by King Charles.

Andrew has been ignored by everyone since he left Royal Lodge, including his daughters and ex-wife who have stayed away.