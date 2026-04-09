Meghan Markle starts 'long game' with secret meetings as Duchess isn't giving up on Britain
Meghan Markle is quietly plotting UK comeback
Meghan Markle has reportedly held secret private meetings recently as the Duchess is quietly planning a return to Britain with a major strategy.
According to royal expert Rob Shuter, Meghan quietly plots UK comeback — with major meetings and a 2027 launch in sight.
The insiders told the expert for his substack, “she’s playing the long game — and it starts now”
Rob writes Archie and Lilibet doting mother isn’t giving up on Britain — and close confidants have said she’s already making moves behind the scenes to prove it.
The sources told the Naughty But Nice that Meghan has held multiple private meetings with UK partners in recent months, laying the groundwork for a carefully planned return — despite her popularity hovering at historic lows.
The insiders claimed, “She knows the numbers aren’t great. This isn’t denial — she understands it’s an uphill climb.”
Meghan is focusing on a 'targeted, strategic re-entry', the source says as one project is already generating buzz.
The close source claimed, “There’s real interest in an edited collection tied to her lifestyle brand. Something curated, very intentional, and very ‘her.’”
Meanwhile, the source says the Duchess isn’t trying to win over everyone.
“She doesn’t need mass approval,” the mole says and adds “She’s focused on building a smaller, loyal base.”
And that’s where she sees opportunity.
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