Kate Middleton, Prince William send meaningful message to Meghan, Harry about Archie, Lilibet
Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking a step back from the public eye this April to spend time with their children
Prince William and Kate Middleton have apparently sent a meaningful message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about their kids Archie and Lilibet following the royal couple’s big decision.
Meghan and Harry have reportedly decided not to bring Archie and Lilibet with them to Australia as they are set to visit the Down Under next week.
Amid these claims, Kate and William are taking a step back from the public eye this April to spend time with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as their three kids are on a school break.
Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said, "William and Kate have traditionally taken time off during their children’s school holidays to try to normalize their upbringing as much as they can."
The expert further said, "There has obviously been a lot of strain on the children’s lives due to Kate’s past cancer diagnosis. And like everyday parents, they wish to create as many positive and happy memories for the family to cherish."
A palace insider recently told People magazine that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been raising their children differently from other royals.
The source said they’re leaning into Kate’s non-aristocratic upbringing.
Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich said William and Kate’s parenting style is "extremely hands-on” by royal standards.
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