Archie, Lilibet won't join Prince Harry, Meghan to Australia trip amid warning

Meghan and Harry are not bringing the kids with them because “it’s going to be a relatively short trip.”

The royal insiders have claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not bring their children Archie and Lilibet along with them to Australia.

According to a report by the Heat World, the California-based royals are set to visit Down Under in the mid-April.

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The close confidant tells the outlet, Meghan and Harry are not bringing the kids with them because “it’s going to be a relatively short trip.”

However, the sources said “but it’s just the beginning, if things go as well as they hope the plan is to bring the kids over next.”

The insiders went on saying, “Archie and Lili are both crazy about animals and would love to see kangaroos and koalas in their natural habitat so it’s absolutely going to happen at some point, it’s just a matter of when.”

The fresh claims came after Meghan and Harry were issued a dire warning that they will have to be extra careful.

As the Montecito couple are expected to promote their respective projects, including Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, a PR expert has warned them about the Australian public and market.

Renae Smith warned, “Australia is not an easy market to win over. We have a very strong tall poppy mentality, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne.

“There’s a natural scepticism towards people who are overly curated, overly self-promotional, or slightly detached from reality.

“That doesn’t always play in Meghan’s favour, especially given her current positioning.”

She went on saying, “At the same time, Australians have become more receptive to US-style wellness, personal branding, and aspirational content in the past decade or so, so there is a lane there for her.”