Princess Beatrice's father-in-law shares cryptic statement after reports her marriage is in trouble

Edo is “really worried his in-laws will affect his business”

Princess Beatrice's father-in-law Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi has shared a cryptic statement on the rumours regarding the marriage of his son Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Bea.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, when the publication approached the 74 years old and asked him about the speculations of marital woes between Beatrice and Edo, he offered a rather cryptic response.

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With his response it seems crystal clear that Alessandro has no intention of being drawn into the rumours.

He tells the publication, "I have plenty of opinions, but I am not going to talk about them.”

Edo’s father said: "It's not my affair, you should go and talk to my son about it."

Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah, has been married to Edoardo since 2020 and the couple share two daughters.

Last month the outlet had also reported, Beatrice and Edoardo have been hit by claims that their marriage is in trouble after her parents' Sarah and Andrew fall from grace.

The insiders told the publication that there’s been “distance” between Edo and Beatrice in months, and that Edo is worried about his business being “tainted” by Andrew’s scandal.

The source said, “Things haven’t been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through.”

“She wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away.”

Edo is “really worried his in-laws will affect his business” and that “He’s all about himself at the moment. You have to feel for Beatrice.”