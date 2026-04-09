Meghan Markle turns down major offer to spill royal secrets
Meghan Markle avoids tell-all book as she stays cautious about royals
Meghan Markle has reportedly turned down multiple offers to write a tell-all memoir about the Royal family.
Despite the financial potential the book would bring, the Duchess of Sussex has decided to not spill royal secrets.
According to a source, Meghan has no interest in pursuing the project even though publishers believe it could be even more successful than her husband Prince Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare.
An insider told US Weekly that a book “is not something she wants to pursue,” adding, “Those are the types of projects they don’t want to do.”
They noted that it is “the one area where Meghan has a lot of financial clout,” however, she is still not interested. "It would be hugely lucrative for her.”
“Meghan and Harry are cautious about everything they do and say in order to uphold the standards of the monarchy,” the insider added.
“They do the best they can not to upset the royals. Everyone who goes into business with them knows there are confines, but it hurts the creativity of the project.
“They are adamant about having creative control and final edit… and what they can’t say limits things.”
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