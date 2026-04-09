Sarah Ferguson ‘not taking care of herself’ amid disappearance from public life

Sarah Ferguson is said to be struggling to take care of herself as she deals with the fallout from her and Andrew’s scandal over their ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duchess of York has not been seen in public since December and is believed to have been staying with wealthy friends in different places while keeping a low profile.

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A source who recently spoke to her on a video call claimed she looked “unkempt” and seemed very distressed, per The Express.

They said that Fergie did not look like herself and appeared increasingly anxious. "She hasn't been taking care of her roots or keeping up with her Botox," the source noted.

"She really is low. She seems nervy," they shared, adding that Andrew’s ex-wife has “three phones and she goes cycling through them because she's afraid that she might be being tracked.”

“She is convinced that a lot of people wish her harm,” the insider added.

This comes after another source shared that has grown increasingly frustrated over her outsider status, especially after losing her royal titles and Royal Lodge due to her past ties to the disgraced financier.

"Fergie's very bitter, she's angry, and feels wronged by everyone in the family," the insider told the publication.

They added, "She doesn't have the guts to confront anyone, but when she's had a couple of drinks, that's when the liquid courage kicks in and when she starts unloading."