King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate wedding anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary as the royal family remains under media scrutiny over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal family's social media accounts have not shared any pictures of the couple to mark the wedding anniversary of the monarch.

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King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, tied the knot with Camilla Parker-Bowels on April 9, 2005, in a low-key ceremony outside Windsor Castle. Charles met Camilla in 1970, when a mutual friend introduced them.

They dated for a year before splitting after Charles joined the Royal Navy. In the coming decades, the two would engage in an extramarital affair, which led to Charles divorcing his wife, Princess Diana, and Camilla divorcing her husband Andrew Parker-Bowles.

Charles and Camilla made their first public appearance together in 1999.



