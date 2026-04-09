Instagram expands teen content restrictions globally after legal scrutiny

Instagram is rolling out stricter global safeguards for teen users, expanding its Instagram teen content restrictions after facing legal pressure in the United States.

The parent company Meta announced a new initiative which will decrease access to sensitive content while introducing worldwide new content filters because there are rising concerns about social media platforms endangering teen users.

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The updated Instagram teen content restrictions aim to reduce how often teenagers see posts involving violence, nudity, drug use, or risky behaviour. The system will reduce content visibility, which includes strong language and dangerous stunt performances.

Instagram is also introducing a new Limited Content setting. This feature applies stricter filters and limits how teens interact with posts, including restricting comments and visibility.

Meta expanded its international operations after it encountered two legal battles in New Mexico and Los Angeles which contested its effects on adolescent users. The company has been under increasing scrutiny for how it handles teen safety on social media and whether it has done enough to reduce harm.

Earlier, Meta described its restrictions as similar to movie ratings but faced pushback from the Motion Picture Association. The company has since moved away from that comparison, noting that social media content differs from films.