Aubrey Plaza called cheater by ex-husband's brother after pregnancy announcement

Brad Baena, the brother of Aubrey Plaza's former husband Jeff Baena has allegedly called his former sister-in-law a cheater after she announced her first baby with Christopher Abbott.

Jeff Baena, the late indie filmmaker and husband of Aubrey Plaza, took his own life on January 3, 2025.

Aubrey Plaza spotted on a walk in NYC after confirming pregnancy

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After Plaza’s pregnancy was revealed, Jeff’s brother, Brad Baena, allegedly attacked her on social media.

A screenshot of his purported social media post has been widely circulated and it has garnered millions of views within hours of being shared.

The screenshot featured a USA Today report of Aubrey Plaza’s pregnancy. The text on it said, “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” followed by, “Instant Karma.”

A Facebook account reportedly belonging to Brad Baena shared more posts with such sentiments.

One post said, “People know exactly what they’re doing. End of story.” It had the word “Karma” added to it at the bottom. However, the sentiments were expressed on Facebook reels which have now expired.

Aubrey Plaza and her new partner Christopher Abbotth worked together on the 2020 psychological drama Black Bear and the Off-Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.



