How Queen Elizabeth made sure all eyes were on her?

Queen Elizabeth had a clever fashion strategy that helped her stand out in the room full of men.

The new exhibition of the late Queen titled Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, opening at Buckingham Palace highlights how the late monarch used bold colours as part of her royal image.

Advertisement

According to curator Caroline de Guitaut, it was "really, really important" for the Queen to be easily seen during public appearances.

The curator stated, "At the beginning of the Queen’s reign, she could often be the only woman in the room, so standing out from darkly tailored suits was important."

Adding, "Even if she’s half a mile away, if she’s wearing that red coat, you’re definitely going to see her."

"It’s not the color that pleases you, it's about wearing something that enables people to connect to you as well," Caroline.

The Queen once famously said, "I must be seen to be believed," reflecting her understanding of visibility as part of her role.

It is pertinent to mention that the exhibition is set to display over 300 items from Queen Elizabeth's wardrobe, including outfits from different stages of her life.