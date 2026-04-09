Taylor Swift steps out looking like a bride
Taylor Swift sparks Travis Kelce wedding buzz with latest look
Taylor Swift is giving bride in her latest New York City outing!
The Grammy-winning artist turned heads with a stylish look ahead of her wedding to Travis Kelce, according to People Magazine.
On April 9, Swift stepped out with her friends, wearing a chic outfit. She paired a black spaghetti-strap top with a champagne-toned satin skirt, layering the look with a black coat.
The outfit was completed with black heels, a designer handbag, and delicate gold jewelry.
However, Swift made sure to keep her signature red lip, adding a bold and glamorous touch.
This appearance comes after Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce, which was announced in 2025.
Since then, fans have been closely watching her style, speculating that she may hint at a bridal-inspired phase.
It is pertinent to mention that just weeks earlier, Swift made a stunning red carpet appearance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a pastel designer outfit.
Appearing alongside her fiancé, Swift shared several sweet moments during the speech and included a heartfelt shout out to Kelce during her acceptance speech.
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