Megan Moroney apologizes to fans after ending Denver show early

Megan Moroney is breaking the silence after abruptly ending a show in Denver.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer apologized to her fans, stating that she had fallen ill and was not able to continue performing.

“That was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make & I’m so sorry to cancel the show tonight,” Megan wrote.

Source: Megan Moroney's insta Story

The I'm Not Pretty hitmaker further wrote, “I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you tonight. I’m typing this as I’m quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all.”

“I will be back August 27, and all tickets purchased for tonight’s show will be honored for the new date. If you can’t make the rescheduled date refunds are available at the point of purchase,” she continued.

Concluding the statement, Megan added, “I’ve never had to do this & I’m truly so sorry. i love u guys – Megan.”

On Tuesday, July 28, Ball Arena announced on its social media handle that the country songstress was “unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time.”