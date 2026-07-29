Tom Holland reflects on life-changing lesson he hearned as Spider-Man

Tom Holland has shared the biggest life lesson he has learned from playing Spider-Man.

The 30-year-old actor, who has portrayed the beloved MCU character in several films, recently gave an interview to Extra TV.

When he was asked, “What has being Spider-Man, throughout this journey, taught you about your friendships and your relationship throughout your life?”

To which, Tom replied that “there’s nothing more important in life than friendship, love, community, solidarity, [and] shared experience.”

“Getting the chance to get out of the house and experience life with people that you love, people that can teach you things. I love every single one of my friends," he shared.

"The greatest joy of this job is the people that I’ve met and the experiences I’ve had. And I think that, you know, if you have someone to lean on, then you have everything you need,” added The Odyssey star.

For those unversed, Tom is currently busy promoting his new MCU film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, alongside his wife Zendaya. The highly-anticipated film is set to release in cinemas on July 31.

Recently, in an interview with E! News, Tom praised Zendaya's acting skills.

"The truth is that she raises the game," he said of Zendaya. "She's the type of actress where every scene is better when she's in it."

"She raises the stakes for everyone," added Tom.