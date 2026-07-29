Tom Cruise's true feelings revealed as daughter Suri drops surname

Tom Cruise is said to be "deeply saddened" after his daughter Suri legally dropped his surname.

The 20-year-old college student is now using the legal name Suri Noelle, as per RadarOnline.com. Tom welcomed Suri in 2006 during his high-profile marriage to Katie Holmes.

"Tom is deeply saddened by this development," a source close to the The Mission: Impossible star said. "While he understands Suri is an adult making her own decisions, seeing his surname disappear from her legal identity has been incredibly painful for him."

"He never imagined things would reach this point," the insider continued. "Those close to Tom believe this is an emotional blow rather than a legal one."

"He still cares enormously about Suri and hopes that, one day, there will be an opportunity to rebuild their relationship," a tipster added. "Right now, though, friends say he feels heartbroken and devastated by what this represents."

The insider further stated that Suri chose the name Noelle to pay tribute to her mother, Katie. She previously used 'Suri Noelle' in her 2024 high school graduation ceremony.

As per the source, this change will help Suri establish an identity separate from her famous parents.