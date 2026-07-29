BTS withdraws from 2027 Grammy Awards: Here's what we know

Korean pop group BTS has decided to boycott the 2027 Grammy Awards, scheduled for Febuary 2027.

On Wednesday, each member of the boy band issued a stern statement on their respective Instagram Stories, announcing that they will not submit their music for consideration at the 69th Grammys.

“We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year," RM, the leader of the K-pop band, penned on IG.

"I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language," he continued.

“Thank you to the army and everyone for always being with me,” added the Wild Flower hitmaker.

The remaining six members - Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, and V - also posted the same statement on their respective social media handles.

The surprising statement comes just a month after the Grammys unveiled a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

“This category recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages. Awards are presented to the performing artist(s),” the Recording Academy's description of the category reads.