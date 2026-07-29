‘Nightcall’ DJ Kavinsky found dead in Paris home at 50

French DJ Kavinsky was found dead in his home in Paris on Wednesday as confirmed by ​BFM ‌TV and Le ‌Figaro newspaper.

The real name of the artist was Vincent Belorgey and at the time of death the electropop musician was just 50.

Speaking about the sudden cause of death, the Paris prosecutors’ office has opened an investigation into Kavinsky’s cause of death.

"An inquiry into the ​cause of death has been opened ‌to ⁠determine the circumstances of the death, as first responders found no suspicious elements ​at the ​scene," ⁠the prosecutor issued a statement.

Kavinsky was known for his famous 2010 Nightcall song, also featured in the movie Drive, featuring Ryan Gosling.

He also performed alongside Belgian singer Angèle ​at the 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony.