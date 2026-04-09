BTS kicks off massive world tour

Kpop supergroup BTS will launch its global concert tour on ​Thursday in the South Korean city of Goyang.

BTS's World Tour 'ARIRANG', expected to bring in blockbuster revenues, officially kicks off with three nights in Goyang on April 9, 11 and 12, and will take in 34 cities across the world in a new ​record for the most tour dates by a Kpop artist.

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The opening concerts in Goyang ​sold out in pre-sale for all three nights, while tickets in South ⁠Korea, North America, and Europe sold out within a few hours of the pre-sale ​and general sale, according to BTS' management agency.

Analysts have said some estimates pointed to total ​tour earnings of as much as 2.7 trillion won ($1.81 billion) not including fans' spending outside the concerts, which will feature a 360-degree in-the-round stage design, when visiting cities for the show.

Fans began arriving at Goyang Stadium under rain, ​hours before the concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) on Thursday, ​with umbrellas and wearing raincoats coloured purple - the symbol colour of the ARMY fan base.

The group went on hiatus in 2022 and all seven members completed South Korea's mandatory military service by mid-2025, before ​getting together to record ​their fifth studio ⁠album "ARIRANG".

Released in March, the album topped the Billboard 200 chart for two weeks, a first for a Kpop group or artist. Lead single "Swim" made its ​debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, before falling ​to No. ⁠2 in its second week.—Reuters